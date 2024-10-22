Ukraine to receive demining equipment from Switzerland
Kyiv • UNN
The SES pyrotechnic units will receive new demining equipment from Switzerland. So far, 35 thousand square meters of Ukrainian land have been returned to operation, and by 2033 it is planned to survey the vast majority of potentially mined areas. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, according to a UNN correspondent.
Details
"The government team was active in Switzerland and Finland. More than 60 countries and international organizations joined the conference on mine action held in Lausanne. As a result, we received about $70 million in additional pledged assistance, including contributions from Canada, Norway, Luxembourg, and Latvia. Ukraine will also soon receive new demining equipment from Switzerland for the pyrotechnic units of the SES. The first specialized vehicle GCS-200 was handed over during the conference," said Shmyhal.
He noted that Ukraine has agreed with the United Kingdom and Switzerland to launch a pilot project to prioritize humanitarian demining, which will be implemented in Kharkiv region.
"We have already put 35 thousand square meters of our land back into operation. We are striving to accelerate the pace of work many times over. Our ambitious goal is to survey the vast majority of potentially mined areas by 2033," Shmyhal added.
Recall
Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has stated that $34 billion is needed to survey and demine the territories. The government is working to reduce the cost of the process and introduce innovative approaches to financing, including the issuance of thematic bonds.