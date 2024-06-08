Ukraine to introduce register of land potentially contaminated with explosive objects

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47940 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141376 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233259 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169871 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162752 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147325 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203387 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52136 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34162 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46584 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101387 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216729 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229564 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216904 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101387 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105828 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157321 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156144 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159974 views
Ukraine to introduce register of land potentially contaminated with explosive objects

Ukraine to introduce register of land potentially contaminated with explosive objects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65672 views

Ukraine will create the first State Register of territories potentially contaminated with explosive objects, which will be systematically updated with information from various sources and cover all affected areas, allowing automatic tracking of mine clearance and providing important data to farmers, local authorities, investors and restoration projects.

Ukraine will create the first State Register of territories potentially contaminated with explosive objects. The register developed by the Ministry of economy and the Ministry of internal affairs will be administered by the state emergency service, while the humanitarian demining Center will deal with technical aspects. The register will start working after its official launch by the State Emergency Service. This was reported in the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The creation of the register is an important step in the field of Humanitarian Demining. Its launch will allow you to automate and speed up a number of processes. For example, with the help of the register, we will be able to track the state of mine clearance in almost real time and effectively plan further mine clearance work. Farmers-receive extracts about the status of their land:  whether it is polluted or cleared. Local authorities-to control the state of agricultural land, in respect of which it has decided on local tax benefits  based on conclusions about the pollution of territories. The information contained in the register will be important for investors and for the implementation of projects to restore Ukraine

says Deputy Economy Minister Igor Beskorovayny.

The register containing data on territories contaminated with explosive objects will be systematically updated using information from various sources. In particular, the Center for Humanitarian Demining will provide information on the results of a non-technical survey of land and the activities of mine operators. State authorities will provide information on mine clearance and clearing of territories, while local authorities will supplement the register with information on the surveyed areas, the contamination of which has led to tax benefits for owners.

Data for the registry can also be collected using satellite images and scanning technologies. The register will cover all territories affected by the fighting, but information will be withdrawn from those where explosive objects were found and neutralized.

recall

The program to reimburse farmers for mine clearance of territories has already begun . Farmers can receive 80% compensation for the cost of land clearance, and the state will also pay compensation to those who have already cleared their plots and started working on them.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is finalizing a number of projects on the implementation of land reform08.06.24, 02:30 • 42910 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

