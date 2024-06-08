Ukraine to introduce register of land potentially contaminated with explosive objects

Ukraine will create the first State Register of territories potentially contaminated with explosive objects. The register developed by the Ministry of economy and the Ministry of internal affairs will be administered by the state emergency service, while the humanitarian demining Center will deal with technical aspects. The register will start working after its official launch by the State Emergency Service. This was reported in the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The creation of the register is an important step in the field of Humanitarian Demining. Its launch will allow you to automate and speed up a number of processes. For example, with the help of the register, we will be able to track the state of mine clearance in almost real time and effectively plan further mine clearance work. Farmers-receive extracts about the status of their land: whether it is polluted or cleared. Local authorities-to control the state of agricultural land, in respect of which it has decided on local tax benefits based on conclusions about the pollution of territories. The information contained in the register will be important for investors and for the implementation of projects to restore Ukraine says Deputy Economy Minister Igor Beskorovayny.

The register containing data on territories contaminated with explosive objects will be systematically updated using information from various sources. In particular, the Center for Humanitarian Demining will provide information on the results of a non-technical survey of land and the activities of mine operators. State authorities will provide information on mine clearance and clearing of territories, while local authorities will supplement the register with information on the surveyed areas, the contamination of which has led to tax benefits for owners.

Data for the registry can also be collected using satellite images and scanning technologies. The register will cover all territories affected by the fighting, but information will be withdrawn from those where explosive objects were found and neutralized.

recall

The program to reimburse farmers for mine clearance of territories has already begun . Farmers can receive 80% compensation for the cost of land clearance, and the state will also pay compensation to those who have already cleared their plots and started working on them.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is finalizing a number of projects on the implementation of land reform