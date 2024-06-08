The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is finalizing a number of projects on the implementation of land reform

In Ukraine, a register is being created, which will include information about contaminated land plots. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and food Lyudmila Shemelinets, reports UNN.

Shemelinets noted the importance of free access to information on the agricultural land market and assessment of the cost of land plots.

Land market monitoring has already been launched. The system displays information about the number of agricultural land plots sold, their area, and the average price per hectare. Updated information is published every two weeks. Work is already underway to launch monitoring of land relations, which will contain data on the state of affairs in the field of land relations from nine different entities - the state land cadastre, the Ministry of Justice, the state judicial administration, the state tax service, the State Water Agency, the State Statistics Service, etc Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and food Lyudmila Shemelinets

She expressed confidence that this will make it possible to better understand the state, dynamics and problematic issues in the land sector at the level of territorial communities, respond quickly and make effective management decisions. Monitoring data will be public, which will also improve public control over the activities of government bodies.

Speaking about the assessment of the value of land, the deputy minister said that at the final stage of implementation - a pilot project on mass land assessment. It will determine the criteria for land valuation so that it is as close as possible to the market.

In addition, at the initiative of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Gosgeokadastr launched the portal of National Geospatial Data Infrastructure, which already has 95% of territorial communities registered.

This is an efficient system that contains 40 types of different information. About land, roads, nature reserves, power lines, and so on. One of the tasks of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is to integrate the Geoportal with other state registers and synchronize it with the relevant European systems Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and food Lyudmila Shemelinets

