As a result of a full-scale war, about 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector was destroyed - Ministry of Agriculture

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

As a result of a full-scale war, about 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector was destroyed - Ministry of Agriculture

As a result of a full-scale war, about 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector was destroyed - Ministry of Agriculture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37200 views

Due to the full-scale Russian invasion, about 30% of Ukraine's agricultural potential has been lost, about 20% of agricultural land is under occupation, and large areas are mined or contaminated with explosives.

Due to the full-scale invasion, approximately 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector has been lost, and about 20% of agricultural land is under occupation. Large areas of land are mined or contaminated with explosives. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN writes.

"The challenges faced by the Ukrainian agricultural sector are unprecedented. As a result of the full-scale war, about 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector was destroyed, and almost 20% of agricultural land was occupied. Large areas are mined or contaminated with explosives. Therefore, the issue of providing financing and support to agricultural producers is more relevant than ever. The State Agrarian Register and the Fund for Partial Guaranteeing of Loans in Agriculture were created for this purpose," said Viktor Kantsurak, State Secretary of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, during the opening of an online workshop for banking institutions on new financing instruments for small and medium-sized agricultural producers.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy jointly with the DAR and the Fund for Partial Guarantee of Loans in Agriculture.

Inessa Andrietti, a member of the Foundation's board, noted that according to a survey of more than 2,000 small farmers, most farmers intend to expand their production areas and attract investment for this purpose.

"56% of agricultural producers plan to expand production in 2024, and 53% of farmers are going to receive investment loans to purchase land. These data give an understanding of how much the Fund's guarantees are in demand among farmers today," said Andrietti.

Recall

The government is ready to provide free sunflower seeds to farmers from the frontline and affected areas who previously applied for corn seeds but ran out of stocks.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising