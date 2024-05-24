As a result of a full-scale war, about 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector was destroyed - Ministry of Agriculture

Due to the full-scale invasion, approximately 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector has been lost, and about 20% of agricultural land is under occupation. Large areas of land are mined or contaminated with explosives. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN writes.

"The challenges faced by the Ukrainian agricultural sector are unprecedented. As a result of the full-scale war, about 30% of the total potential of the agricultural sector was destroyed, and almost 20% of agricultural land was occupied. Large areas are mined or contaminated with explosives. Therefore, the issue of providing financing and support to agricultural producers is more relevant than ever. The State Agrarian Register and the Fund for Partial Guaranteeing of Loans in Agriculture were created for this purpose," said Viktor Kantsurak, State Secretary of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, during the opening of an online workshop for banking institutions on new financing instruments for small and medium-sized agricultural producers.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy jointly with the DAR and the Fund for Partial Guarantee of Loans in Agriculture.

Inessa Andrietti, a member of the Foundation's board, noted that according to a survey of more than 2,000 small farmers, most farmers intend to expand their production areas and attract investment for this purpose.

"56% of agricultural producers plan to expand production in 2024, and 53% of farmers are going to receive investment loans to purchase land. These data give an understanding of how much the Fund's guarantees are in demand among farmers today," said Andrietti.

The government is ready to provide free sunflower seeds to farmers from the frontline and affected areas who previously applied for corn seeds but ran out of stocks.