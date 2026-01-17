Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness and black ice with frosts down to -24°: forecasters give prognosis for January 18

Forecasters predict frosty weather across the country: at night, temperatures in the north will drop to -24°, in the south to -6°. Icy conditions are expected in some areas. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, there will be variable cloudiness across the country, with icy conditions persisting in some areas on the roads. The wind will be northeast, 5-10 m/s.

Nighttime air temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees below zero, in northern regions locally up to 24 degrees below zero. During the day, thermometers will show from 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

In the south of Ukraine and in Zakarpattia, nighttime temperatures are expected to be between 9 and 14 degrees below zero, and during the day - from 1 to 6 degrees below zero.

Kyiv and region

In the Kyiv region and the capital, January 18 is also forecast to have variable cloudiness with no precipitation. Icy conditions are possible on the roads, with a northeast wind of 5–10 m/s.

In the region, nighttime temperatures will drop to 20 degrees below zero, locally from 21 to 24 degrees below zero, with daytime temperatures expected to be up to 15 degrees below zero.

In Kyiv, it will be from 17 to 19 degrees below zero at night, and up to 14 degrees below zero during the day.

