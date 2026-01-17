$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 8814 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 12592 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 24007 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 34767 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 32366 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 44674 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27368 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42229 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35244 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness and black ice with frosts down to -24°: forecasters give prognosis for January 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Variable cloudiness and black ice are expected throughout Ukraine. At night, the temperature will drop to -24°C in the north and to -6°C in the south.

Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness and black ice with frosts down to -24°: forecasters give prognosis for January 18

Forecasters predict frosty weather across the country: at night, temperatures in the north will drop to -24°, in the south to -6°. Icy conditions are expected in some areas. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, there will be variable cloudiness across the country, with icy conditions persisting in some areas on the roads. The wind will be northeast, 5-10 m/s.

Nighttime air temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees below zero, in northern regions locally up to 24 degrees below zero. During the day, thermometers will show from 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

In the south of Ukraine and in Zakarpattia, nighttime temperatures are expected to be between 9 and 14 degrees below zero, and during the day - from 1 to 6 degrees below zero.

Kyiv and region

In the Kyiv region and the capital, January 18 is also forecast to have variable cloudiness with no precipitation. Icy conditions are possible on the roads, with a northeast wind of 5–10 m/s.

In the region, nighttime temperatures will drop to 20 degrees below zero, locally from 21 to 24 degrees below zero, with daytime temperatures expected to be up to 15 degrees below zero.

In Kyiv, it will be from 17 to 19 degrees below zero at night, and up to 14 degrees below zero during the day.

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine
Kyiv