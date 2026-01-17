$43.180.08
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 13096 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 24757 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 25209 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 34061 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 25098 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 39850 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34292 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28800 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26518 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Main highways are passable despite winter weather: where to expect snowy roads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1482 views

As of the morning of January 17, roads in Ukraine are partially snowy or wet, mostly dry in the southern and eastern regions. All major highways are passable, road workers are on duty.

Main highways are passable despite winter weather: where to expect snowy roads

Roads in most of Ukraine are snowy or wet in places in the morning, in the southern and eastern regions they are mostly dry, the main highways across the country are passable, the Restoration Agency reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

As of the morning of January 17, mostly cloudy weather is observed in Ukraine, as indicated. In most regions, there is no significant precipitation, with light snow recorded in some places. Air temperature ranges from -16 to +3 °C.

According to road workers, in most of the country, the road surface is snowy or wet in places, and mostly dry in the southern and eastern regions. On mountain pass sections of roads in Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the surface is wet, snowy in places, and the air temperature is from -14 to -6 °C.

Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured

- the agency reported.

Road workers are treating the surface with anti-icing materials, particularly on bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections. To ensure passage, 676 units of equipment and 797 employees are involved. 

Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-1816.01.26, 14:42 • 17547 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine