Main highways are passable despite winter weather: where to expect snowy roads

Roads in most of Ukraine are snowy or wet in places in the morning, in the southern and eastern regions they are mostly dry, the main highways across the country are passable, the Restoration Agency reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

As of the morning of January 17, mostly cloudy weather is observed in Ukraine, as indicated. In most regions, there is no significant precipitation, with light snow recorded in some places. Air temperature ranges from -16 to +3 °C.

According to road workers, in most of the country, the road surface is snowy or wet in places, and mostly dry in the southern and eastern regions. On mountain pass sections of roads in Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the surface is wet, snowy in places, and the air temperature is from -14 to -6 °C.

Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured - the agency reported.

Road workers are treating the surface with anti-icing materials, particularly on bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections. To ensure passage, 676 units of equipment and 797 employees are involved.

