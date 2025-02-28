“Ukraine, Spain is with you” - Pedro Sanchez reacts to the events in the White House
Kyiv • UNN
Pedro Sanchez expressed support for Ukraine after the dispute between Trump and Zelenskiy at the White House. The Prime Minister of Spain published a message “Ukraine, Spain is with you”.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has joined the list of European leaders who have expressed support and solidarity for Ukraine following the dispute between Donald Trump and Vodomyr Zelenskyy.
He just posted a message on social media saying: "Ukraine, Spain is with you."
After the verbal altercation between Trump and Zelensky at the White House, Macron issued a statement. The French president called for respect for those who have been fighting since the beginning of the conflict.