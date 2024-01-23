Ukraine seeks PACE's support for resolution on deported children: what measures are being taken

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 9559 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107414 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115886 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146943 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142398 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179000 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172726 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287055 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 48701 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 52784 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 62707 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 87424 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 51660 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 264060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 87287 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146935 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108250 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108136 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124144 views
Actual
Ukraine seeks PACE's support for resolution on deported children: what measures are being taken

Ukraine seeks PACE's support for resolution on deported children: what measures are being taken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 177917 views

Ukraine is actively advocating in the PACE for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, seeking greater support for the resolution "The situation of children in Ukraine." The time for the return of children should be shortened, said Maria Mezentseva, a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

The deadline for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia should be narrowed, so Ukraine is actively raising this issue in PACE and expects to increase support for the resolution "The situation of children in Ukraine." This was reported by Maria Mezentseva, MP from the Servant of the People faction, member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

Today, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe hosted an exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian children. According to Maria Mezentsova, this is a step towards increasing support for the resolution "The State of Children in Ukraine".

"This is definitely a certain chain that will lead to the vote and, we believe, the greatest support, through this exhibition, for the resolution "The State of Children of Ukraine", which concerns them in Ukraine, outside Ukraine in the Council of Europe and those illegally deported children as a crime of genocide who are now temporarily in Russia," the MP said.

She also said that her colleagues are shocked when they hear about the number of children deported from Ukraine.

"When my colleagues hear that if we returned one child a day, it would take us 55 years. This cannot be accepted by any parliamentarian or any normal person. This return period should be narrowed. That is why we are working within the framework of the special committee that was created on children to develop a special mechanism and put additional pressure on international institutions," said Maria Mezentseva.

In addition, the PACE will hold a debate on the restoration of Ukraine through the recovery of Russian frozen assets, discuss the organization of European cooperation, and raise the issue of ill-treatment in prisons, including civilian prisoners and military prisoners, the MP said.

Return of Ukrainian children is the main topic for discussion in PACE - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe23.01.24, 20:16 • 177544 views

Alla Tulinskaya

Alla Tulinskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising