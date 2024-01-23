Ukraine seeks PACE's support for resolution on deported children: what measures are being taken

The deadline for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia should be narrowed, so Ukraine is actively raising this issue in PACE and expects to increase support for the resolution "The situation of children in Ukraine." This was reported by Maria Mezentseva, MP from the Servant of the People faction, member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

Today, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe hosted an exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian children. According to Maria Mezentsova, this is a step towards increasing support for the resolution "The State of Children in Ukraine".

"This is definitely a certain chain that will lead to the vote and, we believe, the greatest support, through this exhibition, for the resolution "The State of Children of Ukraine", which concerns them in Ukraine, outside Ukraine in the Council of Europe and those illegally deported children as a crime of genocide who are now temporarily in Russia," the MP said.

She also said that her colleagues are shocked when they hear about the number of children deported from Ukraine.

"When my colleagues hear that if we returned one child a day, it would take us 55 years. This cannot be accepted by any parliamentarian or any normal person. This return period should be narrowed. That is why we are working within the framework of the special committee that was created on children to develop a special mechanism and put additional pressure on international institutions," said Maria Mezentseva.

In addition, the PACE will hold a debate on the restoration of Ukraine through the recovery of Russian frozen assets, discuss the organization of European cooperation, and raise the issue of ill-treatment in prisons, including civilian prisoners and military prisoners, the MP said.

Return of Ukrainian children is the main topic for discussion in PACE - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe