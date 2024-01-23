Return of Ukrainian children is the main topic for discussion in PACE - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Return of Ukrainian children is the main topic for discussion in PACE - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe

Return of Ukrainian children is the main topic for discussion in PACE - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

The return of Ukrainian children abducted by russia will be the main issue of discussion at the upcoming winter session of PACE, according to Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Borys Tarasyuk. A resolution calling on officials to facilitate their return is expected to be adopted.

In an interview with UNN, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Borys Tarasyuk, said that the main issue at this year's winter session of PACE will be the return of Ukrainian children abducted by russia.

This year, the main issue to be discussed at this winter session will be the issue of Ukrainian children. And this is understandable, since what the Russian aggressor is doing to Ukrainian children defies any civilized explanation. 

- Borys Tarasiuk said.

Details

According to Tarasyuk, each session of the parliamentary assembly "is filled with an agenda that is related to Ukraine to one degree or another, and PACE and the Council of Europe have paid and are paying great attention to the children of Ukraine.

Also this year, there will be a debate on the issue of Ukrainian children.

In addition, it will be proposed to consider a draft resolution calling on parliamentarians and governments to do everything possible to return Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian aggressor. Finally, the session will discuss issues related to the register of losses. In particular, a special resolution will be adopted.

Tarasiuk also hopes that the idea of creating a compensation commission and a compensation fund to compensate Ukrainians who have suffered losses due to Russian aggression will be approved.

Alla Tulinskaya

Alla Tulinskaya

WarPoliticsMultimedia

Contact us about advertising