Return of Ukrainian children is the main topic for discussion in PACE - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe

In an interview with UNN, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Borys Tarasyuk, said that the main issue at this year's winter session of PACE will be the return of Ukrainian children abducted by russia.

This year, the main issue to be discussed at this winter session will be the issue of Ukrainian children. And this is understandable, since what the Russian aggressor is doing to Ukrainian children defies any civilized explanation. - Borys Tarasiuk said.

Details

According to Tarasyuk, each session of the parliamentary assembly "is filled with an agenda that is related to Ukraine to one degree or another, and PACE and the Council of Europe have paid and are paying great attention to the children of Ukraine.

Also this year, there will be a debate on the issue of Ukrainian children.

In addition, it will be proposed to consider a draft resolution calling on parliamentarians and governments to do everything possible to return Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian aggressor. Finally, the session will discuss issues related to the register of losses. In particular, a special resolution will be adopted.

Tarasiuk also hopes that the idea of creating a compensation commission and a compensation fund to compensate Ukrainians who have suffered losses due to Russian aggression will be approved.

russians illegally took 17 more Ukrainian children from occupied Donetsk region - Lubinets