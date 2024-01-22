ukenru
11:46 AM • 102191 views

March 2, 04:30 AM • 112706 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142883 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 139615 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 177417 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 172099 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284480 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 178273 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 167282 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148870 views

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40896 views
March 2, 07:01 AM • 73467 views
March 2, 08:53 AM • 33319 views
March 2, 09:32 AM • 43743 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 63400 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102191 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284480 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 251749 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 236834 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 262030 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 63400 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142883 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 107323 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 107287 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 123364 views
russians illegally took 17 more Ukrainian children from occupied Donetsk region - Lubinets

russians illegally took 17 more Ukrainian children from occupied Donetsk region - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22045 views

17 Ukrainian children from Donetsk were illegally taken by russians to Moscow for "rehabilitation". The Ombudsman explained that this is actually a strategy to force russian citizenship on Ukrainian children.

russians illegally took 17 Ukrainian children from the occupied areas of Donetsk region and sent them to moscow for "rehabilitation". This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details 

According to the ombudsman, russian presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova once again facilitated the removal of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Donetsk region for "rehabilitation.

PACE to discuss resolution on situation of children in Ukraine at winter session - MP21.01.24, 21:12 • 107519 views

17 children with diseases of the nervous system and musculoskeletal system were sent by a Russian Defense Ministry plane to the Ogonyok rehabilitation center near moscow  

- Lubinets said.

He also noted that in 2023, according to the russian federation, 150 Ukrainian children who currently live in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions were "rehabilitated and rehabilitated" in this way.

Addendum

Lubinets emphasized that the practice of taking away Ukrainian children is a strategically important program of the russian federation, when under the pretext of providing medical care, Russians are forcibly passporting Ukrainian citizens.

A prerequisite for treatment is a russian passport, which is issued under a simplified procedure by order of putin. Thus, russian citizenship is being imposed under duress, which is contrary to international law

- Lubinets explained

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said during the fourth meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula in Davos that Ukraine returned from Russia 517 illegally deported children and 2,828 adults, including 150 civilians.

How many children Ukraine has lost to Russia over 10 years of war: Save Ukraine founder releases data16.01.24, 21:24 • 30686 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

