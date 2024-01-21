PACE to discuss resolution on situation of children in Ukraine at winter session - MP

At the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Parliamentary Assembly will hold an urgent procedure debate on the situation of children in Ukraine. The PACE is planning to adopt a resolution based on its results. This was reported by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports.

We will hold an urgent procedure debate on the State of Children of Ukraine with the online participation of Olena Zelenska. We will vote on the resolution based on its results. The main topics are: how to return the children stolen by Russia and punish the aggressor state and how to help children in Ukraine (educational, medical, humanitarian projects) and those seeking refuge abroad (compatibility of educational programs, adaptation and psychological assistance) - Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

PACE is also planning to adopt a number of other important resolutions at the winter session: "Globalization in times of crisis and war: the role of the OECD since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine", "Migration and asylum in election campaigns", "A democratic future for Belarus" and "Guaranteeing freedom of the media and the safety of journalists".

A joint meeting of the Culture, Monitoring and Political Committees will hold hearings on the resolution "Counteracting the Destruction of Cultural Identity in Time of War and Peace."

PACE to vote on resolution to counteract destruction of Ukraine's cultural identity - MP

On Monday, the Assembly will elect a new president. According to her, the only candidate so far is Greek politician Theodoros Roussopoulos. In addition, on Tuesday PACE will vote for the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights There are three candidates: Michael O'Flaherty of Ireland, Manfred Nowak of Austria, and Meglena Kuneva of Bulgaria. According to Kravchuk, all three were recently welcomed in Kyiv, and each strongly supports Ukraine.

President of Cyprus Nicos Christodoulidis, President of Montenegro Jakovic Milatovic and Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Daniel Riesch will address the Assembly.

