PACE to discuss resolution on situation of children in Ukraine at winter session - MP

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 99223 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111337 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141240 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138393 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176677 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283434 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178232 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43471 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32222 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65424 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33918 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53438 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 99266 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236063 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261334 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53438 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141242 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106983 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123077 views
Actual
PACE to discuss resolution on situation of children in Ukraine at winter session - MP

PACE to discuss resolution on situation of children in Ukraine at winter session - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107521 views

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold a debate on the situation of children in Ukraine, which will result in the adoption of a resolution. The debate will focus on the return of children taken by Russia and the punishment of the aggressor state.

At the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Parliamentary Assembly will hold an urgent procedure debate on the situation of children in Ukraine. The PACE is planning to adopt a resolution based on its results. This was reported by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports. 

We will hold an urgent procedure debate on the State of Children of Ukraine with the online participation of Olena Zelenska. We will vote on the resolution based on its results. The main topics are: how to return the children stolen by Russia and punish the aggressor state and how to help children in Ukraine (educational, medical, humanitarian projects) and those seeking refuge abroad (compatibility of educational programs, adaptation and psychological assistance)

- Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

PACE is also planning to adopt a number of other important resolutions at the winter session: "Globalization in times of crisis and war: the role of the OECD since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine", "Migration and asylum in election campaigns", "A democratic future for Belarus" and "Guaranteeing freedom of the media and the safety of journalists". 

A joint meeting of the Culture, Monitoring and Political Committees will hold hearings on the resolution "Counteracting the Destruction of Cultural Identity in Time of War and Peace." 

PACE to vote on resolution to counteract destruction of Ukraine's cultural identity - MP05.12.23, 13:50 • 28061 view

On Monday, the Assembly will elect a new president. According to her, the only candidate so far is Greek politician Theodoros Roussopoulos. In addition, on Tuesday  PACE will vote for the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights  There are three candidates: Michael O'Flaherty of Ireland, Manfred Nowak of Austria, and Meglena Kuneva of Bulgaria. According to Kravchuk, all three were recently welcomed in Kyiv, and each strongly supports Ukraine. 

President of Cyprus Nicos Christodoulidis, President of Montenegro Jakovic Milatovic and Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Daniel Riesch will address the Assembly. 

How many children Ukraine has lost to Russia over 10 years of war: Save Ukraine founder releases data16.01.24, 21:24 • 30690 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising