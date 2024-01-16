How many children Ukraine has lost to Russia over 10 years of war: Save Ukraine founder releases data

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 69789 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108559 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137771 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135985 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175468 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281605 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

How many children Ukraine has lost to Russia over 10 years of war: Save Ukraine founder releases data

How many children Ukraine has lost to Russia over 10 years of war: Save Ukraine founder releases data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30690 views

Over the last decade of conflict in Ukraine, about 20,000 children have been effectively "lost" and raised under Russian influence, says Mykola Kuleba, founder of the Save Ukraine Foundation.

Mykola Kuleba, Executive Director of Save Ukraine, said that over the 10 years of war, about 20,000 children were lost in Ukraine. He emphasized that they were lost because they are growing up like Russians today. Kuleba said this in an interview with Online.ua, UNN reports.

We don't know today how many thousands of children live in the occupied territories, because there is no such figure. But we can talk about approximate data on how many children have been lost over the past 10 years. Exactly lost, because they are growing up today as Russians. They have come to terms with it, many of them have already grown up... They have become adults who were formed either under occupation or on the territory of Russia. This figure reaches about 20 thousand 

- Kuleba added.

He noted that different figures are being quoted today, and it should be understood that the war has been going on for 10 years, which means that we are talking about millions of people.

"Between 15 and 20% of Ukraine's child population has been under Russian rule for 10 years. About half a million children lived in Crimea alone. There were a million children in Donbas, and two-thirds of them were occupied in 2014," Kuleba said.

He emphasized that the Russian side reported the evacuation of 744 thousand children who were registered after the full-scale invasion. But, according to him, one can doubt the veracity of this figure, that "it may not be 744 thousand, but 500 thousand, but it is still a very large figure.

"According to my calculations, Crimea, Donbas, and the new territories are about one and a half million children. There is no statistics on how many of them moved to Ukraine or other countries. But after calculating the statistics from the occupied territories during the full-scale invasion, we can say that more than a million children were either under Russian rule or in occupation or deported to Russia," Kuleba added.

The director of the charity organization emphasized that these are only those who have been identified, because "we have to talk about all Ukrainian children who are either hostages or exiles, deported or abducted.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said during the fourth meeting of advisers on the Davos Peace Formula that Ukraine had returned 517 illegally deported children and 2,828 adults, including 150 civilians, from Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

