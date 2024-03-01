Ukraine plans to produce more than one million FPV drones for the Armed Forces this year: Kamyshin gives details

This year, Ukrainian enterprises plan to produce more than one million FPV drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This goal was announced in an interview with Independent by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Details

According to Kamyshyn, it is the domestic production of drones of any type that is of great importance and will change the balance of power in the war in favor of Ukraine.

"Domestic production is crucial. This year, we can produce over a million first-person view (FPV) drones, as well as thousands of drones that can fly over 1,000 km to reach oil refineries in Russia. This is a game changer. Our defense technologies are really cool," Kamyshin said.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that KFI specialists are constantly involved in testing new samples of Ukrainian weapons.

According to him, there are currently more than 100 developers of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine. The main task of the experts, after testing, is to determine what needs to be improved in the design to make these drones as effective as possible in combat conditions.

"Our task is not to harm, but to suggest what needs to be done to make these devices effective. We provide our recommendations. The tasks and purposes for which manufacturers prepare their equipment may differ. Units of the Armed Forces may need drones for some tasks, reconnaissance for others, and air defense for yet others. Each time, there are different requirements and they must be met before purchasing and using them," Ruvin said.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin