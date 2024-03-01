Ukraine plans to produce more than one million FPV drones for the Armed Forces this year: Kamyshin gives details

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24956 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 88770 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59595 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 249856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216858 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185602 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227239 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250721 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156638 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371956 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 88770 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 249856 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 199178 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216858 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16746 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25192 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25385 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 56410 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63810 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine plans to produce more than one million FPV drones for the Armed Forces this year: Kamyshin gives details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24699 views

According to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Ukraine plans to produce more than 1 million FPV drones for its Armed Forces this year.

Ukraine plans to produce more than one million FPV drones for the Armed Forces this year: Kamyshin gives details

This year, Ukrainian enterprises plan to produce more than one million FPV drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This goal was announced in an interview with Independent by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Details

According to Kamyshyn, it is the domestic production of drones of any type that is of great importance and will change the balance of power in the war in favor of Ukraine. 

"Domestic production is crucial. This year, we can produce over a million first-person view (FPV) drones, as well as thousands of drones that can fly over 1,000 km to reach oil refineries in Russia. This is a game changer. Our defense technologies are really cool," Kamyshin said.

Optional 

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that KFI specialists are constantly involved in testing new samples of Ukrainian weapons

According to him, there are currently more than 100 developers of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine. The main task of the experts, after testing, is to determine what needs to be improved in the design to make these drones as effective as possible in combat conditions.

"Our task is not to harm, but to suggest what needs to be done to make these devices effective. We provide our recommendations. The tasks and purposes for which manufacturers prepare their equipment may differ. Units of the Armed Forces may need drones for some tasks, reconnaissance for others, and air defense for yet others. Each time, there are different requirements and they must be met before purchasing and using them," Ruvin said.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin25.02.24, 12:39 • 24944 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14