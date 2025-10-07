$41.340.11
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8736 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29911 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39252 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69369 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57798 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56192 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100640 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36614 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41834 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Ukraine plans to introduce credit history: what the law supported by the Verkhovna Rada will change for borrowers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 14013 on credit history, which will strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights. The document introduces the "stop-credit" mechanism and shortens the term for data transfer to bureaus.

Ukraine plans to introduce credit history: what the law supported by the Verkhovna Rada will change for borrowers

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading as a basis the draft law (No. 14013) on credit history, which, in particular, introduces the "stop-credit" mechanism, the VR reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The purpose of the draft law, as reported, is to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights, improve information exchange in the credit market and increase its quality, as well as encourage responsible lending and ensure the targeted use of credit history exclusively for assessing creditworthiness, managing credit risk, and identifying and verifying clients.

It is proposed to establish the legal, financial, and organizational principles for maintaining credit histories: collection, processing, storage, protection, and use of information on the fulfillment of monetary obligations by individuals, the functioning of institutions related to the collection, processing, storage, protection, and use of this information, and the legal basis for state supervision of such activities.

The draft law clarifies the list of information included in the credit history, its storage period (up to 10 years), and mechanisms for its destruction after this period expires. Creditors will be obliged to transfer data to credit bureaus within two working days – this, as noted, should prevent delays and reduce the risks of fraud.

One of the main innovations, as noted, is the "stop-credit" mechanism – every citizen will be able to declare an unwillingness to enter into new credit agreements. Any credit issued after such a statement may be declared void. "This significantly increases the protection of citizens from fraudulent schemes and credit pressure," the statement says.

The draft law, as indicated, guarantees the citizen's right to free access to their own credit history and the possibility of correcting or deleting inaccurate data.

Control over the activities of credit bureaus is entrusted to the National Bank of Ukraine, which will supervise, inspect, and certify security systems. The possibility of cross-border data exchange is also provided – with the borrower's consent.

The adoption of the draft law is expected to contribute to reducing the share of overdue loans, strengthening financial discipline, and ensuring compliance with international data protection standards. This is called an important step towards the stability and transparency of the Ukrainian financial sector.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada