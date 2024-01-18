ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Popular news
Ukraine needs aircraft with long-range radar to control its F-16s - Hodges

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56236 views

Retired General Ben Hodges said that Russia has not achieved air superiority over Ukraine despite 10 years of war. He praised the talent of Ukraine's air defense forces, especially noting the recent downing of a significant number of Russian aircraft.

Russia has not yet managed to achieve air superiority over Ukraine in the 10 years of war. This was stated in an interview with the Voice of America by the former commander of the US Army in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges. He also believes that the downing of these aircraft demonstrated the outstanding talent of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, reports UNN.

Commenting on the recent downing of two valuable Russian aircraft - an A-50 with long-range radar and an IL-22 command and control vessel, Hodges said: "There are three things here. First, it's a reminder that Russia still hasn't managed to achieve air superiority. Even after 10 years of war with enormous advantages, they have not been able to gain air superiority over Ukraine or any of the occupied territories. This is an incredible failure of the Russian Air Force. Second, it reflects the quality and capabilities of Ukrainian air defense. They have received the equipment, they are able to do more with what they receive than anyone ever thought possible. I mean, this is an amazing talent of the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the retired US general, Russia's loss of these aircraft is a significant loss, "as it further complicates the coordination of the Russian air force's actions to detect Ukrainian air defense.

Ben Hodges also noted that the downing of the planes demonstrated how important the control and management of its fighters is. And when Ukraine receives its F-16s, they will need to ensure that they are controlled during operations.

"The outcome of this situation is a reminder to Ukraine that when they get their F-16s, it's not just about one plane. Ukraine will have to figure out how it will provide command and control of these F-16s (when they get them). Obviously, they don't have an A-50 (long-range radar) or something like that, or an AWACS system. But they will have to provide it somehow," Ben Hodges emphasized.

Recall

At the end of December, the first group of Ukrainian pilots completed basic and language training and left for Denmark to learn how to fly F-16 combat aircraft,  the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, training of engineers and aircraft technicians, as well as preparation of airfields and other infrastructure, is currently underway.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

