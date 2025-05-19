Ukraine is working out the details of the "1000 for 1000" exchange - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian team is working out the details of the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which was agreed upon at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

According to the President, he held a meeting on our diplomatic work to end the war and establish a real, lasting peace.

According to him, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reported on the work of the Ukrainian delegation and the negotiation process in Turkey. "The meetings on May 15–16 demonstrated to the world our readiness to bring peace closer and, accordingly, the need to put pressure on Russia to end the war," the President said.

In fact, the biggest result of the meeting was an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of 1000 for 1000. Now our team is working out the details of the exchange. I am grateful to everyone who helps - Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

During the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the "1000 for 1000" formula, which was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, following the meeting.