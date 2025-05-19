Ukraine is working out the details of the "1000 for 1000" exchange - Zelenskyy

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20564 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26794 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109665 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 41086 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41813 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34582 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25277 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62958 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34873 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73878 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20564 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109665 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62958 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238253 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450682 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38691 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103563 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190465 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92419 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93065 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Ukraine is working out the details of the "1000 for 1000" exchange - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

The Ukrainian team is working on the details of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange, which was agreed upon during negotiations in Istanbul, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is working out the details of the "1000 for 1000" exchange - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian team is working out the details of the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which was agreed upon at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

According to the President, he held a meeting on our diplomatic work to end the war and establish a real, lasting peace.

According to him, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reported on the work of the Ukrainian delegation and the negotiation process in Turkey. "The meetings on May 15–16 demonstrated to the world our readiness to bring peace closer and, accordingly, the need to put pressure on Russia to end the war," the President said.

In fact, the biggest result of the meeting was an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of 1000 for 1000. Now our team is working out the details of the exchange. I am grateful to everyone who helps

- Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

During the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the "1000 for 1000" formula, which was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, following the meeting.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.28
Bitcoin
$102,453.60
S&P 500
$5,891.25
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,231.85
Ethereum
$2,400.49