Ukraine is sweltering in the heat: July 9 will bring no relief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 165 views

On July 9, almost all of Ukraine will be gripped by heat up to +39 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperatures expected in the east, south, and center. The west will be more comfortable, and rain with thunderstorms is forecast for the western, northern, and Vinnytsia regions.

Ukraine is sweltering in the heat: July 9 will bring no relief

On Wednesday, July 9, almost all of Ukraine will be engulfed in scorching heat. The temperature will be higher than in many countries of the European continent – but there will also be contrasts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the highest temperatures will cover the east, south, and most central regions – +33…+39 degrees are expected.

In the north – up to +34, although in Zhytomyr region it will be noticeably cooler, up to +28.

The most comfortable conditions will be in the west: in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, the temperature will stay within +21…+27 degrees.

Rains with thunderstorms are forecast in the west, north, and Vinnytsia region.

In some regions, heavy downpours, squalls, and even hail are possible – it is worth being careful, especially in the afternoon.

Forecasters report that a general weakening of the heat is expected on July 11-12.

At the same time, in the east, it will last longer – +35…+39 and in some places up to +40 degrees will remain at least until the end of the week.

In Kyiv, the heat will stay at +30…+33 degrees. In the evening, short-term thunderstorms are likely.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv
