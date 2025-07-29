Ukraine is preparing to update its parking policy: what it's about

Ukraine is considering updating parking policies in cities, the Ministry of Development announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"An agreement has been reached on developing a roadmap for updating parking policy," the ministry said following a meeting with communities.

As reported, this will include:

creating a modern legislative and regulatory framework;

introducing transparent accounting and control mechanisms;

recommendations for local self-government bodies on forming local mobility policy;

supporting digital transformation in the parking sector.

"Parking is not just a matter of convenience, but a full-fledged part of urban transport policy. That is why it is necessary to create a single framework that will allow communities to implement effective, transparent, and modern solutions. At the same time, the priority for communities should remain the development of public transport. It is the basis of mobility in cities for citizens," said Serhiy Derkach, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development, who was present at the meeting.

The Ministry, as reported, "will continue consultations with communities and the professional environment to develop a comprehensive approach to improving the parking sector, developing electric vehicle infrastructure, and stimulating the priority of public transport."

