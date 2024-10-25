Ukraine is preparing the final document for the second Peace Summit: what is known about its content
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a document on all aspects of Russian aggression by November. More than 50 countries and international organizations have already participated in conferences on the Peace Formula.
All aspects of the Russian aggression will be included in a separate document that should become a substantive basis for the second Peace Summit. Ukraine will be ready to present it in November. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
The President of Ukraine noted that a conference had been held today on the basis of the clause of the Peace Formula on one of the fundamental conditions for ending the war and preventing new aggression, namely the withdrawal of the occupying army from the territory of Ukraine. The conference was attended by representatives of more than 50 countries and international organizations.
He added that yesterday in Latvia, in parallel with the summit of our Crimean Platform, a conference was held on another point of the Peace Formula, which is dedicated to the full implementation of the UN Charter, and more than 60 countries and international organizations took part in this conference. From August to November, all the points of the Peace Formula are being worked out within the framework of such conferences, all with good representation of the world. There have already been meetings on nuclear security, energy security, food security, environmental security - after the Kakhovka dam was blown up and all the Russian strikes.
Zelensky after meeting with Macron: “The peace summit should be held in November”10.10.24, 20:33 • 23963 views
...all aspects of Russian aggression will be included in a separate document, which should become a substantive basis for the second Peace Summit. A step-by-step path to peace. Now, at the end of October, another very important conference will be held on humanitarian aspects - the release of prisoners and the return of deported children. After that, in November, we will be ready to present the final document for the second Peace Summit
The President also added that Ukraine was the first to propose a comprehensive and realistic way to end the war - more than two years ago - the Peace Formula. Based on the UN Charter.
"...we managed to unite representatives from all parts of the world for the sake of implementing the Formula. We held the inaugural Peace Summit, which was very successful. One hundred countries and international organizations attended. We must do everything to ensure that the next Peace Summit takes place, which will put an end to the war - a fair end. The one that will ensure the security of our state and people is reliably guaranteed," Zelensky summarized.
Zelensky answers whether it is possible to hold the second Peace Summit without fulfilling the points of the Victory Plan17.10.24, 14:36 • 11659 views