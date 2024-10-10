Zelensky after meeting with Macron: “The peace summit should be held in November”

Ukraine will prepare for the Second Peace Summit to be held in November. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron , UNN reports.

Details

The next Peace Summit is to be held in November. Its plan will be on the table. As for the exact date, I don't know at the moment. But we will prepare everything we have decided - The President of Ukraine is confident.

He added that the plan with all the details should appear at the very beginning of November.

Recall

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna said that the Second Peace Summit will not take place in November. According to her, thematic conferences on each point of the Peace Formula will be completed only at the end of October.