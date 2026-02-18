Ukraine is preparing for current road repairs: when will they start and is there funding?

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to urgently ensure readiness for current repairs of public roads. The work should begin as soon as weather conditions permit, UNN reports.

I instructed Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the State Agency for Reconstruction, to urgently ensure readiness for current repairs of public roads. First of all, these are strategically important routes that provide logistics for defense needs, community life support, and the operation of critical infrastructure. - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the work should begin as soon as weather conditions permit.

The state budget for 2026 provides for expenditures for road repairs. The government is working to secure additional funding. - Svyrydenko summarized.

