Ukraine is preparing for current road repairs: when will they start and is there funding?

04:17 PM • 8216 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 17485 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
02:25 PM • 14305 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
February 18, 12:34 PM • 23250 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
February 18, 10:59 AM • 19718 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16411 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20833 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23988 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17354 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18274 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 14616 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 23929 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 13834 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 11059 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 16732 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 5248 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 17484 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 16806 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
February 18, 12:34 PM • 23249 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 57118 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Abu Dhabi
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 156 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 11128 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 13893 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 21713 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 34203 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Ukraine is preparing for current road repairs: when will they start and is there funding?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to ensure readiness for the repair of public roads. Work will begin as soon as weather conditions permit, and funding is provided for in the 2026 budget.

Ukraine is preparing for current road repairs: when will they start and is there funding?

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to urgently ensure readiness for current repairs of public roads. The work should begin as soon as weather conditions permit, UNN reports.

I instructed Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the State Agency for Reconstruction, to urgently ensure readiness for current repairs of public roads. First of all, these are strategically important routes that provide logistics for defense needs, community life support, and the operation of critical infrastructure.

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the work should begin as soon as weather conditions permit.

The state budget for 2026 provides for expenditures for road repairs. The government is working to secure additional funding.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to prepare the necessary resources for the passage and overcoming the consequences of spring floods 18.02.26, 19:45 • 1636 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics