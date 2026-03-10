Ukraine is open and interested in signing a drone agreement with the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine did indeed offer its technologies to the United States to combat Iranian attack drones, but he is not sure whether America refused the corresponding agreement, UNN reports.

We offered a drone deal. It includes all our relevant drones, our technologies. In principle, partly what we will now expertly help Middle Eastern countries with. Systemically, this offer was only for the USA. I don't know if they refused it. I'm not sure, but it's definitely a postponement - said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is open and interested in signing a drone agreement with the United States.

Recall

Ukraine offered its technologies to the United States several months ago to combat Iranian attack drones, but at that time the American administration rejected this initiative. After the start of the war with Iran, Washington changed its position and turned to Kyiv for help.