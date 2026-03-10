$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Ukraine is open and interested in signing a drone agreement with the US - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1858 views

Ukraine has proposed a technology transfer agreement to the US to combat Iranian UAVs. The President suggests that the American side may delay the decision.

Ukraine is open and interested in signing a drone agreement with the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine did indeed offer its technologies to the United States to combat Iranian attack drones, but he is not sure whether America refused the corresponding agreement, UNN reports.

We offered a drone deal. It includes all our relevant drones, our technologies. In principle, partly what we will now expertly help Middle Eastern countries with. Systemically, this offer was only for the USA. I don't know if they refused it. I'm not sure, but it's definitely a postponement

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is open and interested in signing a drone agreement with the United States.

Recall

Ukraine offered its technologies to the United States several months ago to combat Iranian attack drones, but at that time the American administration rejected this initiative. After the start of the war with Iran, Washington changed its position and turned to Kyiv for help.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

