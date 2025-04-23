Ukraine is initiating an OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks on civilians

Ukraine is initiating a special OSCE meeting on April 24 due to massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians. This was reported on Facebook by Yuriy Vitrenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna, reports UNN.

Details

According to Vitrenko, the search for ways to establish peace is possible only in combination with pressure on the aggressor state, and on every international platform.

In response to the ongoing Russian terror against life, at the request of Ukraine, a special OSCE meeting will be held tomorrow. We are working in Vienna for international unity and the clearest possible position of our partners – Vitrenko wrote.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of this week, the Russians repeatedly launched missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and a number of other cities, with deaths and injuries.

Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, stated that Russia has consciously chosen the path of terror.

Also, UNN reported that a three-day mourning period has been declared in Marhanets due to the Russian attack on April 23.