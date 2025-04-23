Ukraine is initiating an OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks on civilians

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15730 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 48029 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35134 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61563 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39181 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 34605 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31846 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34905 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44350 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69419 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 29340 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 54954 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

12:15 PM • 12161 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38467 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17265 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 48022 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38645 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 61560 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 55132 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 75719 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Marhanets

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 7674 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17391 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 36747 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 36142 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 65942 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Twitter

S-400 missile system

9K720 Iskander

Ukraine is initiating an OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks on civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3254 views

Ukraine initiated a special meeting of the OSCE in response to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Russia has consciously chosen the path of terror, as evidenced by numerous strikes on civilian objects.

Ukraine is initiating an OSCE meeting due to massive Russian attacks on civilians

Ukraine is initiating a special OSCE meeting on April 24 due to massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians. This was reported on Facebook by Yuriy Vitrenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna, reports UNN.

Details

According to Vitrenko, the search for ways to establish peace is possible only in combination with pressure on the aggressor state, and on every international platform.

In response to the ongoing Russian terror against life, at the request of Ukraine, a special OSCE meeting will be held tomorrow. We are working in Vienna for international unity and the clearest possible position of our partners

– Vitrenko wrote.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of this week, the Russians repeatedly launched missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and a number of other cities, with deaths and injuries.

Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, stated that Russia has consciously chosen the path of terror.

Also, UNN reported that a three-day mourning period has been declared in Marhanets due to the Russian attack on April 23.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Vienna
Ukraine
Brent
$65.91
Bitcoin
$93,646.00
S&P 500
$5,398.86
Tesla
$256.39
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,308.09
Ethereum
$1,793.29