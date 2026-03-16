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Ukraine imposed sanctions against Russian Paralympians who participated in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

The President signed a decree on restrictions against Russian athletes who fought against Ukraine. Among the sanctioned individuals are a fencer, a rower, and an enemy tank driver.

Ukraine imposed sanctions against Russian Paralympians who participated in the war

Kyiv has imposed sanctions against Russian Paralympians who fought against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), citing a Decree of the President of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that among those who fell under the sanctions are fencer Vladislav Shynkar (who was deputy commander of the "Vostok" battalion), rower Anton Bushmakin (who fought near Avdiivka), and archer Tsyden Geninov (a tankman who participated in the offensive on Kyiv region).

The Kremlin has turned Paralympic sports into a propaganda tool, the goal of which is to legalize war criminals through sports and reduce international pressure on Russia.

- stated the CPD.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team refused to participate in the closing ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games. The reason for boycotting the closing ceremony was the presence of delegations from Russia and Belarus at the festivities, who were allowed to compete under their own flags.

Zelenskyy assessed the participation of Russians and the successes of Ukrainians in the 2026 Paralympics11.03.26, 11:30 • 4647 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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