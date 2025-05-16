Ukraine hopes for the support of China and Brazil to achieve a lasting ceasefire with Russia - Foreign Ministry spokesman
Kyiv • UNN
China and Brazil consistently support the idea of a ceasefire, so their influence on the Russian dictator Putin should be used to achieve this goal. Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire.
China and Brazil consistently support the idea of a ceasefire. Their influence on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should be used to achieve this goal, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy said during a briefing, writes UNN.
Details
China and Brazil consistently support the idea of a ceasefire. They made statements about this several years ago, and therefore we would like to see more of their support, because they have influence on Russia.
Tikhiy also added that China and Brazil have influence on Putin, so this influence should be used to achieve a ceasefire.
We would like them to join in convincing the Russian leader that we need a complete ceasefire. Not just for show – for 30, 60, 90 days. We are ready for all of this, so we need them to use their strong voice. We need to start somewhere.
Addition
Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, member of the delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vadym Skibitsky reported that the Russian side agreed to exchange 1,000 people. Starting today, Ukraine is working on the lists of those who will return to their homeland.