Ukraine has received an innovative drug for HIV prevention

Ukraine has received an innovative drug for pre-contact HIV prevention, the Ministry of Health reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine has received an innovative drug for pre-contact HIV prevention. We are talking about long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA)," the Ministry of Health said in social networks.

Ukraine has reportedly become one of the 5 partner countries of the US President's emergency initiative to help in the global fight against HIV/AIDS in the world (PEPFAR), which received such medicines.

CAB-LA is a new antiretroviral drug for HIV prevention (PrEP). Its main advantage is its long-lasting effect, which allows you to take the drug less often than daily pills. This means less hassle for patients and more comfort in everyday life, the Ministry of Health noted.

"After registration is completed, CAB-LA will be available in Kiev and Lviv," the Ministry of Health said.

