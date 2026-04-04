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Ukraine has passed the winter and successfully completed the heating season despite Russian attacks - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4300 views

Ukraine ended the season with coal reserves of 2.4 million tons and 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas. Gas production increased to 16.97 billion cubic meters, all 9 nuclear power plant units were operating.

Ukraine has passed the winter and successfully completed the heating season despite Russian attacks - minister

Ukraine successfully passed the winter despite Russia's attempts to destroy the energy system, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on social media on Saturday, UNN writes.

Ukraine successfully completed the heating season, despite numerous attempts by Russia to destroy our energy system. This was achieved, in particular, due to the accumulation of sufficient resources.

- Shmyhal wrote.

According to the minister:

  • we entered the autumn-winter period with gas reserves of 13.2 billion cubic meters. Gas imports amounted to more than 4.6 billion cubic meters;
    • in 2025, Ukrainian gas production amounted to 16.97 billion cubic meters. This is 2.4 billion cubic meters more than predicted. The private sector showed an increase of more than 14%;
      • 52 tons of liquefied gas were delivered to vulnerable categories of citizens in Sumy and Kherson regions within the framework of an experimental project;
        • the capacity of the Trans-Balkan corridor was increased to 4.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year;
          • all 9 nuclear power plant units operated with a total installed capacity of 7835 MW;
            • the possibility for electricity imports from the EU was increased. The maximum electricity import capacity was a record 2450 MW. In total, about 3.6 billion kWh of electricity was imported in December-February;
              • during the winter, the country had sufficient coal reserves. 2.4 million tons of coal were accumulated, which is 0.8 million tons more than planned.

                Shmyhal also announced a change in the "coordination format to effectively prepare for the next heating season."

                Ukraine's energy recovery will cost over $90 billion - Shmyhal26.02.26, 20:44 • 4026 views

                Julia Shramko

                SocietyEconomy
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