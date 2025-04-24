Ukraine has increased its purchases of American LNG in Poland to 300 million cubic meters - Naftogaz

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 31106 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86504 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121303 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 165014 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91635 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148962 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57684 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41689 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33901 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36231 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2.7m/s
19%
746 mm
Popular news

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 21369 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 86662 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 39384 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 36268 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 35156 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 165014 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 98132 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 148962 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 110235 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 124453 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Milorad Dodik

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 15845 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 36014 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 41608 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 48684 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 59496 views
Actual

Financial Times

F-16 Fighting Falcon

9K720 Iskander

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Ukraine has increased its purchases of American LNG in Poland to 300 million cubic meters - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2168 views

Naftogaz and ORLEN signed a new agreement for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of LNG from the USA. The total volume of contracted gas is 300 million cubic meters.

Ukraine has increased its purchases of American LNG in Poland to 300 million cubic meters - Naftogaz

Ukraine has purchased another 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the American LNG batch from the Polish company ORLEN - the total supply volume reached 300 million cubic meters, the Naftogaz Group reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Naftogaz Group and ORLEN have signed a new agreement for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This is the third contract within the framework of the partnership concluded in the spring of this year. The total volume of contracted gas is 300 million cubic meters

- the company said.

The signing of the contract was announced within the framework of the annual ORLEN GAS Meeting - the leading industry event dedicated to the energy security of the region.

"We are already preparing for the next heating season, and such contracts are an important part of our strategy to diversify supplies and ensure the country's energy stability," said Roman Chumak, head of the Naftogaz Group.

"The gas will be supplied from the USA, regasified at the terminal in Świnoujście (Poland) and transported to Ukraine via the Polish gas transmission system," Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz has already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and is looking for a billion euros for winter21.04.25, 13:42 • 2255 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Naftogaz
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$66.42
Bitcoin
$92,477.30
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$33.79
Золото
$3,347.36
Ethereum
$1,743.94