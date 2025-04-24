Ukraine has increased its purchases of American LNG in Poland to 300 million cubic meters - Naftogaz

Ukraine has purchased another 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the American LNG batch from the Polish company ORLEN - the total supply volume reached 300 million cubic meters, the Naftogaz Group reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Naftogaz Group and ORLEN have signed a new agreement for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This is the third contract within the framework of the partnership concluded in the spring of this year. The total volume of contracted gas is 300 million cubic meters - the company said.

The signing of the contract was announced within the framework of the annual ORLEN GAS Meeting - the leading industry event dedicated to the energy security of the region.

"We are already preparing for the next heating season, and such contracts are an important part of our strategy to diversify supplies and ensure the country's energy stability," said Roman Chumak, head of the Naftogaz Group.

"The gas will be supplied from the USA, regasified at the terminal in Świnoujście (Poland) and transported to Ukraine via the Polish gas transmission system," Naftogaz said.

