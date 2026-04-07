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Ukraine has designated the service responsible for repairing front-line roads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

The State Special Transport Service has become the sole client for road repairs near the front line. The General Staff will determine the list of priority routes.

Ukraine has designated the service responsible for repairing front-line roads

The State Special Transport Service will provide current repairs of front-line roads, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on social networks on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We provide opportunities for current repairs of front-line roads, which are key for the logistics of the Defense Forces. The State Special Transport Service will be responsible for restoring roads in front-line territories and in the zone up to 40 km from the line of hostilities.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the government adopted a corresponding decision, "which will allow immediate commencement of work in priority areas - where military personnel move, wounded are evacuated, and supplies are provided."

"The government has designated the DSST as the sole customer for works and procurements for current repairs and maintenance of roads in and near the combat zone. The General Staff determines the list and priority. Work begins immediately after the list is approved and damage is surveyed," Svyrydenko said.

Funding "will be carried out within the DSST budget," the Prime Minister indicated.

Ukraine builds anti-drone nets to protect "roads of life" near the front: Kuleba reveals details25.09.25, 15:24 • 3184 views

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov clarified that the decision accelerates the repair and protection of state-owned roads for military and medical logistics.

Julia Shramko

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