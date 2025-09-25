Ukraine builds anti-drone nets to protect "roads of life" near the front: Kuleba reveals details

Russian occupiers deliberately shell territories where evacuation routes operate daily, where humanitarian aid and military logistics move. To protect these "roads of life" from enemy attacks, anti-drone nets are being installed in these areas, UNN reports with reference to Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

As the official noted, frontline territories need constant protection. The installation of anti-drone nets is additional protection for those who travel on frontline roads every day, Kuleba says.

Now, together with the military, we are identifying the most critical areas for protection to strengthen these efforts and cover key routes with nets. This applies not only to major highways but also to secondary roads deep into communities, which are equally important for defense and evacuation. - Kuleba stated.

On the night of September 25, Russians attacked Ukraine with 176 attack UAVs. Defense forces shot down 150 drones.