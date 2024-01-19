Ukraine counts on active support from Albania - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama discussed the preparation of the Global Peace Summit in a telephone conversation. The President announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

I spoke on the phone with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. I am grateful to him for Albania's clear position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, support of our country in the UN Security Council, as well as defense and political support. The representative of Albania took part in the 4th meeting of the advisors in Davos. Today, our common task is to prepare for the Global Peace Summit. We count on the active support of our partners, in particular Albania - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President also informed that the parties had discussed ways to deepen the Ukraine-Balkans dialogue and continue defense cooperation.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continuing and expanding training programs for Ukrainian military personnel with the participation of Albania.