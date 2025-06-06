Ukraine commemorates the second anniversary of the Kakhovka HPP disaster

On Friday, June 6, Ukraine commemorates the tragedy that changed the life of our country to "before" and "after". This refers to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region by Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN referring to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The dam was blown up on the night of June 6, 2023. This is a war crime and an act of ecocide. As a result of the tragedy, 16,000 people and about 80 settlements were in the disaster zone, some of which were flooded as a result of the terrorist attack.

As a result, more than 70 people died, and more than 100 were injured. Not only people died then, but also animals.

According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, as of May 2025, the total amount of calculated damage and losses caused to territories and objects of the nature reserve fund, water and land resources amounted to almost UAH 78 billion.

