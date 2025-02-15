Ukraine and the French arms company Thales establish a joint venture: what will it change

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company and the French arms company Thales International SAS have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture. The companies will cooperate in the areas of air defense, radar systems, electronic warfare, tactical communications, and optoelectronic systems. This was reported by Ukroboronprom on Saturday, according to UNN.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“The practical consequences of the partnership with Thales International SAS will be a tighter closure of Ukrainian skies from Russian threats and the acquisition of new experience of working with the most advanced technologies by our weapons manufacturers,” said UOP Director General Oleh Hulyak.

