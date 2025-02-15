Ukraine and the French arms company Thales establish a joint venture: what will it change

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 19633 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 60661 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 84593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83122 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119485 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113130 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116770 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154717 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97148 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 65421 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 34959 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154717 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145239 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177518 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 57895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97063 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134698 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136605 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164793 views
Ukraine and the French arms company Thales establish a joint venture: what will it change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84874 views

Ukroboronprom and Thales International SAS signed an agreement to establish a joint venture. The companies will cooperate in the areas of air defense, radar systems, electronic warfare and tactical communications.

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company and the French arms company Thales International SAS have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture. The companies will cooperate in the areas of air defense, radar systems, electronic warfare, tactical communications, and optoelectronic systems. This was reported by Ukroboronprom on Saturday, according to UNN.

Ukroboronprom and Thales International SAS signed an agreement on the development of a joint venture. It is about creating advanced technological solutions and providing optimized and operational support in the areas of air defense, radar systems, electronic warfare, tactical communications and optoelectronic systems

- the company said.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“The practical consequences of the partnership with Thales International SAS will be a tighter closure of Ukrainian skies from Russian threats and the acquisition of new experience of working with the most advanced technologies by our weapons manufacturers,” said UOP Director General Oleh Hulyak.

French arms manufacturer Thales plans to open an enterprise in Ukraine19.06.24, 18:39 • 26129 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
munichMunich
ukraineUkraine

