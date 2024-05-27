Ukraine and Spain sign agreement on security cooperation

Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Madrid, with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signing the agreement, the President reported on social media, UNN reports.

Today, in Madrid, together with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, I signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation. This year, Spain will provide Ukraine with 1 billion euros of military assistance. And 5 billion over three years. Humanitarian aid, economic recovery and reconstruction, support for Ukrainian reforms on the path to EU and NATO membership and our Peace Formula, strengthening sanctions against Russia - all these areas of cooperation are set out in our agreement - Zelensky said.

The document enshrines Spain's commitment to support Ukraine as long as necessary to restore its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991. In addition, the agreement states Spain's willingness to continue providing multifaceted support throughout the 10-year term of the agreement.

Spain supports the Ukraine Future Forces Initiative and has joined several Capability Coalitions in the framework of the Ukrainian Defence Contact Group, such as "Integrated Air and Missile Defence", "Artillery", "Armour", "Maritime Security", "IT" and "Demining", which will strengthen Ukraine and improve the interoperability of Ukrainian and NATO forces.

Spain will continue to support the development of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, provide modern military equipment in various fields, support medical training and prosthetics for the Ukrainian military, and strengthen Ukraine's maritime security. Bilateral security cooperation will also be deepened in the areas of intelligence, the fight against organized crime, and the defense industry, in particular by exploring opportunities for joint production and finding possible sources of funding needed to develop Ukraine's defense industry.

The agreement also covers humanitarian aid, economic recovery and reconstruction, and support for Ukraine's reforms on its path to EU and NATO membership. Certain provisions of the document are devoted to supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula, strengthening sanctions against Russia, introducing a mechanism for compensation for damages, and bringing the aggressor to justice.

Today, according to the President, he and Mr. Prime Minister discussed, among other things, "further strengthening of our air defense and how Spain can help with this." "I informed him about the situation at the front, about Russian attempts to expand the war. These weeks, our soldiers are defending themselves against another Russian offensive, and that is why we now especially need to intensify our joint work with partners for greater security and to force Russia to peace by all means," he stressed.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Spain "for the tangible and truly life-saving support of Ukraine in this time of war".

Addendum

Spain has become the tenth country with which Ukraine has signed a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the Joint Declaration adopted by Ukraine and the Group of Seven members in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. In total, 32 states have already joined the Joint Declaration. Prior to that, Ukraine signed bilateral agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.

King Felipe VI personally met Zelensky in Spain