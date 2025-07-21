$41.750.12
Ukraine and partners intensify work on sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

President Zelenskyy announced the intensification of sanctions pressure on Russia and the synchronization of existing sanctions regimes. Diplomats are working to attract funding for defense needs, and a prisoner exchange and a meeting with Russian representatives in Turkey are also being prepared.

Ukraine and partners intensify work on sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the intensification of sanctions pressure on Russia. This also includes the synchronization of existing sanctions regimes. In parallel, the diplomatic corps is working to attract funding for defense needs, UNN reports.

According to him, Ukrainian diplomats currently have a task - "together with all government officials and the President's Office, to ensure agreements with partners regarding finances." In addition, the focus is currently on sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

We are also preparing a significant intensification of work on sanctions against Russia for this war. These are new sanctions from us and our partners, as well as the synchronization of sanctions. Russia uses every sanctions loophole to finance the war 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the end of his address, the President announced that he had a conversation with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the preparation of a prisoner exchange and a future meeting with Russian representatives in Turkey. Details are expected soon.

Earlier, UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday. Rustem Umerov reported on the preparation of the exchange and this meeting.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
