Ukraine and Germany have agreements on joint weapons production - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Germany currently have agreements on investments in the production of weapons in Ukraine, including drones. Representatives of both countries also signed an agreement on cooperation in the construction and development of weapons production. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN.

I am glad that today there are new agreements between our countries regarding joint projects. We will not talk about all the details publicly, but today there are our agreements on investment in production in Ukraine. Primarily weapons. This is the production of drones. The thing that allows you to most effectively protect the lives of our soldiers. Also, representatives of our governments signed an agreement on our cooperation on the construction and development of production - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has very important agreements with Germany regarding air defense.