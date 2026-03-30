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Ukraine and Bulgaria discussed diesel supplies, as well as increasing gas supplies via the Trans-Balkan route

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1812 views

The governments of the countries agreed on joint projects for demining the Black Sea and using gas storage facilities. The parties will develop nuclear energy and logistics.

Ukraine and Bulgaria discussed diesel supplies, as well as increasing gas supplies via the Trans-Balkan route

Ukraine and Bulgaria held their first joint government consultations and agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas – from energy to Black Sea security. Following the meeting, the parties adopted a joint statement and are preparing a roadmap for further actions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

According to Svyrydenko, the consultations were an important step towards a new level of cooperation between the states in the face of security challenges.

The parties discussed issues of diesel fuel supply, as well as increasing gas volumes within the Vertical Gas Corridor and the Trans-Balkan route. Special attention was paid to the possibility of Bulgarian companies using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.

In addition, Ukraine is interested in Bulgaria's experience in nuclear energy and the participation of Bulgarian companies in the restoration of energy infrastructure.

Security in the Black Sea region became a separate area. In particular, the parties discussed Bulgaria's accession to the PURL initiative and Ukraine's participation in joint sea mine clearance projects.

Agreements were also reached on the development of transport links, including the expansion of railway routes between the countries.

Humanitarian and educational issues were an important part of the negotiations. The parties signed a protocol on the functioning of the Georgi Rakovski Bolhrad Gymnasium in Odesa Oblast, and also discussed the integration of Ukrainian children into Bulgaria's education system.

Currently, about 80,000 Ukrainians are in Bulgaria, of whom approximately 20,000 are children.

Ukraine is also interested in involving Bulgaria in reconstruction projects, particularly in Odesa Oblast, where a significant Bulgarian community resides.

The parties agreed to continue consultations in the coming months and hold the next round of meetings in Bulgaria.

Recall 

The acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria arrived in Kyiv with a government delegation.

Antonina Tumanova

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