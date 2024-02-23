Ukraine agrees on third program review with IMF, expects $5.4 billion this year

Ukraine and the IMF have agreed at the expert level on a third review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility program, with Ukraine expecting $5.4 billion of it in 2024 to maximize domestic resources for defense, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN reports.

Ukraine and the IMF have agreed at the expert level on the third review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. We expect that this decision will be approved by the Fund's Executive Board in the near future - Shmyhal wrote on social media.

He thanked the International Monetary Fund for its consistent solidarity and support.

In 2024, we expect to receive $5.4 billion in assistance from the Fund. With these funds, we will be able to maximize the concentration of domestic resources on defense, which is the number one priority - said the Prime Minister.

In total, he said, the need for external financing for this year is $37.3 billion. "We expect that the assistance announced by other partners will be allocated and will come to Ukraine. This will ensure sustainability in the fight against the enemy and create the preconditions for a future victory," the Prime Minister said.

