Ukraine to receive nearly $900 million from IMF as U.S. aid remains on hold - Bloomberg

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102342 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112261 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154873 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158413 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255045 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175065 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166123 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228488 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured
March 1, 07:52 PM

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31332 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged
March 1, 08:39 PM

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36371 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM

March 1, 08:57 PM • 42586 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39993 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM

12:27 AM • 28043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228493 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226486 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102342 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73318 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79691 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113813 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114670 views
Ukraine to receive nearly $900 million from IMF as U.S. aid remains on hold - Bloomberg

Ukraine to receive nearly $900 million from IMF as U.S. aid remains on hold - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33183 views

Ukraine is close to receiving $900 million from the IMF as the next loan tranche to help finance its defense against Russia and meet its debt obligations.

Ukraine is close to ratifying an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive the next $900 million disbursement from a $15.6 billion loan. Bloomberg News reports UNN, citing its own sources .

Details

According to the publication, Ukraine expects to agree on a financial tranche from the IMF next Thursday. It is noted that this agreement is part of a backup plan if the United States is unable to provide assistance. Officials with knowledge of the negotiations told the publication, but since the deal has not yet been finalized, they wished to remain anonymous.

It is noted that this agreement has yet to be ratified by the fund's executive board. However, the sources added that such steps are almost always understood without problems.

Officials also said that the IMF team headed by mission chief Gavin Gray, which is assessing whether Ukraine has met the conditions for the loan, will make its assessment and announcement in Washington on Thursday.

IMF and Ukraine start negotiations on the third review of the EFF program17.02.24, 22:14 • 43222 views

One official noted that the staffing level agreement may still take several additional days to finalize after this announcement.

A representative of the IMF mission, in turn, told the publication that his team has now arrived in Warsaw to talk to the Ukrainian side and finalize its assessment. The NBU press service said it could not comment until the IMF mission was completed, and the Finance Ministry also declined to comment.

Without US help, Ukraine will have to decide which cities it can hold - Pentagon20.02.24, 23:24 • 30379 views

Optional

The deal follows discussions over the past two weeks about how Kyiv would finance its fight against Russia if U.S. funding does not materialize. These plans, aimed at showing that Ukraine can continue to service its debts, include expanded sales of domestic bonds, tax increases, and spending cuts.

If the US Congress does not approve more than $60 billion in aid to the country for this year, IMF funds are likely to become Kyiv's second-largest financial lifeline after EU grants and loans.

The newspaper added that the IMF money comes at a time when the war-torn country is trying to mobilize resources to continue its resistance to Russia's full-scale invasion, which has been going on for three years.

This disbursement will be the first of four that Ukraine expects this year, totaling $5.4 billion, under the special program approved for Ukraine in 2023. This is the first time the IMF has lent to a country at war.

MPs discuss attracting international assistance to prevent economic risks with representatives of the IMF mission 15.02.24, 12:44 • 27093 views

However, in order to receive the money, the Ukrainian government must fulfill the conditions discussed with the IMF. Among other commitments, the Cabinet of Ministers may have to abandon its recent request to the central bank to allow foreign currency sales to some private Ukrainian companies to help them repay their Eurobond debts, the two officials said. Suspending payments would help Kyiv preserve much-needed foreign exchange reserves.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyNews of the World
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

