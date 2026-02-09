UAF is not considering replacing Rebrov as head coach of the national team

The Ukrainian Association of Football is not considering dismissing the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov. This was stated by UAF President Andriy Shevchenko, as reported by UNN.

We are not considering replacing Serhiy Stanislavovych now, so he can work calmly. - said Shevchenko, adding that Rebrov's contract with the national team is valid until the end of the World Cup.

Addition

In June 2023, Serhiy Rebrov took charge of the Ukrainian national football team. Under his leadership, the Ukrainian team played 32 matches, winning 15 times, drawing 8 times, and losing 9 times.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team will play against the Swedish national team in the semi-final play-off match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. If successful, on March 31, our team will play in the play-off final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair, where the coveted ticket to the World Cup will be at stake.