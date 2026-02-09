UAF is not considering replacing Rebrov as head coach of the national team

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 9, 08:22 AM • 14933 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 29084 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 34374 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 51767 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 50896 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41425 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39944 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26807 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18199 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13537 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2m/s
61%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 26828 views
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 11138 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 29701 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 18875 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 10329 views
Publications
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 10366 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 56489 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 77851 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 94673 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 88118 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Ed Miliband
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 29735 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 36479 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 49733 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 50460 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 58711 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Facebook

UAF is not considering replacing Rebrov as head coach of the national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko stated that the Ukrainian Association of Football is not considering dismissing Serhiy Rebrov, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team. His contract is valid until the end of the World Cup.

UAF is not considering replacing Rebrov as head coach of the national team

The Ukrainian Association of Football is not considering dismissing the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov. This was stated by UAF President Andriy Shevchenko, as reported by UNN.

We are not considering replacing Serhiy Stanislavovych now, so he can work calmly.

- said Shevchenko, adding that Rebrov's contract with the national team is valid until the end of the World Cup.

Addition

In June 2023, Serhiy Rebrov took charge of the Ukrainian national football team. Under his leadership, the Ukrainian team played 32 matches, winning 15 times, drawing 8 times, and losing 9 times.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team will play against the Swedish national team in the semi-final play-off match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. If successful, on March 31, our team will play in the play-off final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair, where the coveted ticket to the World Cup will be at stake.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Andriy Shevchenko