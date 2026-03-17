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UAE closes airspace due to escalating situation in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The United Arab Emirates has suspended air traffic after a drone attack on Dubai Airport. The measure was implemented to protect crews and the country's territory.

UAE closes airspace due to escalating situation in the Middle East

The United Arab Emirates closed its airspace early in the morning as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing war in the region. This was announced by the country's General Civil Aviation Authority, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the state agency WAM, the decision provides for a temporary and complete cessation of flights.

UAE airspace is temporarily closed as an exceptional precautionary measure to ensure flight safety, crew safety and protection of the country's territory

– noted the aviation regulator.

Earlier, a drone attack caused a fire in Dubai

The airspace closure came the day after an incident at Dubai International Airport. There, operations were suspended for several hours due to a drone strike that caused a fire in a fuel tank.

Israel reported the destruction of the Iranian leader's plane, which officials used to fly for weapons to 'axis' countries16.03.26, 14:23 • 4880 views

Dubai Airport is one of the world's largest aviation hubs for long-haul flights. Since the beginning of the war in the Middle East, it has been attacked several times, which regularly led to disruptions in air traffic.

The UAE authorities stated that the decision to close the airspace was made after a comprehensive risk assessment in coordination with national and international authorities.

New strikes rock the Middle East, fire near Dubai airport disrupts flights16.03.26, 09:12 • 7478 views

Stepan Haftko

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