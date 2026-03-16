Israel reported the destruction of the Iranian leader's plane, which officials used to fly for weapons to 'axis' countries

The Israeli military announced that overnight it destroyed a plane in Tehran used by Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and representatives of the Iranian leadership. This was reported by the IDF on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Tonight, the Israel Defense Forces deliberately destroyed a plane belonging to the leader of the Iranian terror regime at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

The plane was used by Ali Khamenei — the leader of the Iranian terror regime — as well as other high-ranking officials of the regime and representatives of the Iranian armed forces to promote military procurement and maintain ties with the "axis" countries through domestic and international flights.

The destruction of the plane strikes a blow to the ability of the Iranian terror regime's leadership to coordinate with the "axis" countries, build up military power, and restore the regime's potential. Thus, the Iranian regime has lost another strategic asset - the report says.

Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN