Tyshchenko arrives at Rada meeting after “heart disease” and missed court hearings

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is accused of unlawful imprisonment of Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former Kraken special forces soldier, and who did not appear in court due to alleged coronary heart disease, came to the Verkhovna Rada session, UNN reports.

Details

According to MPs, Mykola Tyshchenko attended the first session of the Verkhovna Rada in 2025.

"Mykola is back. Did you miss him?" wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

In a conversation with Goncharenko, Tishchenko said that his term of house arrest had expired.

Also, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed the presence of Tyshchenko in the parliamentary hall.

"This year, the government has a real strengthening in the Parliament - Mykola Tyshchenko has returned to his workplace. Now the reforms will start," Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

Tyshchenko and former police officer Pysarenko are accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former member of the Kraken special forces.

Tyshchenko's case was brought to court in December 2024.

The preparatory hearing began on December 20, 2024, but Tyshchenko did not appear, so the court ordered him to be brought forcibly to the continuation of the hearing on December 23. However, Tyshchenko did not show up again.

Prosecutor reportedthat Tishchenko did not appear in court because he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

In January, Tishchenko appeared at a hearing in the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro - but via video link, after having missed the sessions.