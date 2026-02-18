$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 2086 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10550 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 13210 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 12411 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 17710 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 21189 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16090 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17115 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25694 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39688 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
Tykhyi explained why and what restrictions Ukraine is imposing against Lukashenka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Ukraine imposed sanctions against Lukashenka due to his assistance to Russia in the war, including the supply of components and the deployment of a radar network. Lukashenka's meetings with occupation administrators and his statements about cooperation with temporarily occupied regions also became a reason.

Tykhyi explained why and what restrictions Ukraine is imposing against Lukashenka

The introduction of restrictions against the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, had several reasons. This was announced during a briefing on February 18 by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tikhy, as reported by UNN.

According to the MFA speaker, Lukashenka is actively helping Russia wage war, particularly through the supply of components and resources.

Tikhy separately noted that a radar network is located on the territory of Belarus, which, according to the Ukrainian side, allows Russian troops to strike at northern Ukraine.

The MFA spokesman also reminded that Lukashenka held meetings with Russian-appointed occupation administrators and declared his readiness to cooperate with the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. He emphasized that Kyiv considers such steps as support for Russia's occupation policy.

Recall

In February 2026, Ukraine introduced personal special economic sanctions against the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka. The basis was the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 18, 2026, which was enacted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Decree No. 125/2026.

Officially, the President's Office explained that the sanctions were applied, in particular, due to Lukashenka's regime facilitating Russian armed aggression. 

The development of infrastructure in Belarus for the deployment of medium-range "Oreshnik" missiles was separately mentioned, as well as the facilitation of Belarusian officials' involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The content of the sanctions package includes 17 types of restrictions. 

Among them: 

  • asset blocking; 
    • complete cessation of trade operations; complete cessation of transit of resources, flights, and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; 
      • prevention of capital outflow; suspension of economic and financial obligations; 
        • termination or suspension of licenses and other permits; 
          • prohibition of participation in privatization and lease of state property; 
            • prohibition of public and defense procurement in specified cases; 
              • complete prohibition of foreign non-military vessels and warships entering the territorial waters of Ukraine and aircraft entering the airspace of Ukraine; complete prohibition of transactions with securities; 
                • prohibition of increasing the authorized capital of certain business entities;
                  • termination of trade agreements, joint projects, and industrial programs in certain areas (including security and defense);
                    • prohibition of transfer of technologies and rights to intellectual property objects; 
                      • cessation of cultural exchanges, scientific cooperation, and educational and sports contacts; refusal to grant and cancellation of visas and application of other entry bans; 
                        • prohibition of acquiring land plots.

                          The term of most sanctions is 10 years. The exception is the deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other forms of distinction, which is provided indefinitely.

                          Oleksandra Vasylenko

