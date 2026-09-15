Two U.S. government employees were injured in a shootout in southern Africa

The government of Eswatini — a monarchy in southern Africa — reported that last week, two U.S. government employees sustained accidental gunshot wounds during an operation by the country's armed forces to combat smuggling, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Acting government spokesperson Tabile Mdluli said late Monday evening that the incident occurred on Friday in a rural area near the village of Maphiveni, located approximately a two-hour drive from the country's capital, Mbabane.

It was initially unclear what exactly the American specialists were doing in the area, but Mdluli said the army had launched an investigation into the circumstances of what happened.

She added that Eswatini's authorities were maintaining contact with the U.S. government as the investigation progressed and remained committed to strengthening long-standing relations with Washington.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition

The publication notes that Eswatini maintained close ties with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency; in particular, the kingdom accepted more than 30 people deported from the United States (citizens of third countries).

Overall, the country agreed to accept 160 people under a deal worth $5.1 million. Lawyers are challenging the agreement, pointing out that the deportees are being held in custody despite having already served their sentences for crimes committed in the United States.