Two U.S. government employees were injured in a shootout in southern Africa

$44.620.0751.520.12
ukenru
04:27 PM • 4072 views
Curfew extended in Sumy region — how long it will last
02:32 PM • 16130 views
Without money in the hospital: why can’t military personnel receive payments for injuries?
02:18 PM • 13138 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year
12:55 PM • 17880 views
The cost of travel on commuter trains in Ukraine will increase — fares and when they will be introduced have become known
12:10 PM • 21242 views
Yermak’s obligation to wear an electronic ankle monitor was not extended
September 15, 09:36 AM • 33983 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
September 15, 07:51 AM • 41909 views
A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injuredPhoto
September 15, 04:54 AM • 69900 views
New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania
September 15, 04:45 AM • 54898 views
In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%
September 15, 04:38 AM • 47049 views
In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.3m/s
59%
751mm
Popular news
Under Fedorov, a position was created and a reservation was arranged within a day, while his salary and trips are paid for with donations, says the foundation's presidentSeptember 15, 07:50 AM • 23308 views
A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces September 15, 08:43 AM • 28301 views
UEFA Europa League 2026/27: schedule and participants of the league phase September 15, 09:40 AM • 10220 views
The NABU and SAPO uncovered a scheme to misappropriate 100,000 tonnes of Ukrnafta’s petroleum productsVideoSeptember 15, 10:29 AM • 12633 views
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selectionSeptember 15, 11:29 AM • 24324 views
Publications
International Day of Democracy: why this observance remains relevant today03:14 PM • 6916 views
Without money in the hospital: why can’t military personnel receive payments for injuries?02:32 PM • 16114 views
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 89421 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 79814 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 81924 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selectionSeptember 15, 11:29 AM • 24422 views
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 64227 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 71018 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 61770 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 57265 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Two U.S. government employees were injured in a shootout in southern Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Two U.S. government employees were accidentally injured during an Eswatini operation against smuggling. The army is investigating the incident.

Two U.S. government employees were injured in a shootout in southern Africa

The government of Eswatini — a monarchy in southern Africa — reported that last week, two U.S. government employees sustained accidental gunshot wounds during an operation by the country's armed forces to combat smuggling, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Acting government spokesperson Tabile Mdluli said late Monday evening that the incident occurred on Friday in a rural area near the village of Maphiveni, located approximately a two-hour drive from the country's capital, Mbabane.

It was initially unclear what exactly the American specialists were doing in the area, but Mdluli said the army had launched an investigation into the circumstances of what happened.

She added that Eswatini's authorities were maintaining contact with the U.S. government as the investigation progressed and remained committed to strengthening long-standing relations with Washington.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition

The publication notes that Eswatini maintained close ties with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency; in particular, the kingdom accepted more than 30 people deported from the United States (citizens of third countries).

Overall, the country agreed to accept 160 people under a deal worth $5.1 million. Lawyers are challenging the agreement, pointing out that the deportees are being held in custody despite having already served their sentences for crimes committed in the United States.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Village
United States Department of State
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States