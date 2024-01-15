Two Russian soldiers die in a fire in a dugout in Bryansk Oblast - rosmedia

In the Bryansk region of Russia, two Russian servicemen were killed in a fire in a dugout, the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reports, UNN reports.

According to ASTRA, the fire occurred near the village of Kokorovka in the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk region.

On the morning of January 14, a dugout burned down, killing contract soldiers 22-year-old Andriy Pechonkin and 23-year-old Yevhen Koptyhin. The preliminary cause of the fire was careless handling of fire.

Recall

On January 11, a field bathhouse of Russian servicemen burned down in the Kursk region. 2 mobilized soldiers were killed and 2 conscripts were injured.

