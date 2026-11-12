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Two more victims were found in Komyshuvakha on the 11th day after the Russian airstrike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Search operations continue in Komyshuvakha after the Russian strike. The identities of 48 victims have been established; missing people may remain under the rubble.

Two more victims were found in Komyshuvakha on the 11th day after the Russian airstrike

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, two more deceased people and fragments of the bodies of other victims were discovered after the Russian airstrike on November 2. On the eleventh day after the Russian attack, emergency and search operations are ongoing. The identities of 48 victims have already been established. This was reported by the regional Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine on November 12, UNN writes.

After three latest days of fruitless searches, two more deceased people and fragments of the bodies of other victims were finally discovered

- the police reported.

As noted, forensic experts, investigators, and State Emergency Service teams are working at the site of the strike. Air cover is being provided by a police anti-drone team, the police stated.

Units of the State Emergency Service from Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kharkiv regions, as well as canine units of the State Emergency Service from Sumy, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, have also been involved in the emergency and rescue operations, the police noted.

At the same time, specialists from the center for searching for persons missing under special circumstances are identifying the recovered bodies. At present, the identities of 48 victims have already been established

- the police reported.

As stated, police officers and rescuers are doing everything possible to determine the fate of the remaining people who are currently considered missing and may be under the rubble. They are also working so that families can finally give a dignified burial to all those whose lives were brutally cut short by the occupying Russian army.

Update

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged the premises of an educational institution, a utility building, and vehicles. The prosecutor's office reported that people were trapped under the rubble. 

As reported by the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, the enemy treacherously attacked the settlement precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the community center. It was a targeted combined attack. The Russians carried out at least nine strikes. First, they dropped FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. Then they used a FAB-3000. The FAB-3000 is a three-ton aerial bomb containing almost one and a half tons of explosives. Such weapons are used to destroy powerful concrete fortifications and bunkers. After a direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed. Ordinary people were there at that moment. They had come for assistance. 

The underground space targeted by the Russians was used not as a community resilience center, but as a humanitarian aid distribution point for local residents. Until February 2026, an "underground" school operated there. However, in February, the educational process in the space was suspended, and children stopped attending it for classes.

It was previously reported that 55 people had been killed. And that 19 people could still be under the rubble.

Death toll following the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 5507.11.26, 08:54 • 4520 views

Julia Shramko

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