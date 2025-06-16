$41.450.04
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Kyiv • UNN

• 1034 views

 • 1034 views

Two more days to register: future masters and PhD students can make it

Two more days to register: future masters and PhD students can make it

Master's and postgraduate applicants have a last chance to register for the tests – the additional period will last only on June 16 and 17.

This is reported by UNN with a link to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

The UCEQA reported that "potential masters and postgraduate students who did not have time to register for participation in the entrance tests will be able to do so in the additional registration period – from June 16 to 17, 2025."

The procedure for submitting documents remained unchanged.

Registration of persons wishing to participate in the EIT / EPE / EIE is carried out by the admission committees of higher education institutions in person (subject to the personal presence of the applicant) and/or remotely

- reminded the UCEQA.

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment emphasized that "in case of submitting documents remotely, potential masters and postgraduate students need to send scanned copies of registration documents to the admission committee's e-mail and fill out an application form indicating the information necessary for оформлення exam sheet".

After successful registration, "an information page "Applicant's Office of Entrance Examinations" will be created on the website of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Access to it will be carried out by the exam sheet number and PIN-code specified in it."

Additionally

It also became known that "until July 26 (inclusive), registered participants of the additional session will receive invitations on their information pages "Applicant's Office of Entrance Examinations"". 

Admissions to Master's and PhD Programs: 93,000 People Registered, Invitations Already in Participants' Accounts 12.06.25, 12:30 • 5126 views

Andrey Kulik

Education

Education
