Two more Belarusian volunteers killed in Ukraine in January

In the second half of January, two more volunteers from Belarus, who were defending Ukraine from Russian invaders in the east, were killed. This was reported by Radio Liberty. UNN reportsciting reliable sources.

Details

The report says that for security reasons, relatives of the victims in Belarus have not yet named the call signs of the volunteers or even the unit in which they served. It is also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, at least 38 Belarusian volunteers have been killed in the fight against Russian aggression.

Recall

In October, there were also reports of Belarusian soldiers who voluntarily decided to fight against Russia.

