Two minors killed in a road accident in Kirovohrad region: proceedings initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

On September 23, 2025, a road accident involving a BMW car and four pedestrians occurred in the village of Kamianechche, Holovanivsk district. Two minors, aged 14 and 16, died, and two adults sustained bodily injuries.

Two minors killed in a road accident in Kirovohrad region: proceedings initiated

In Kirovohrad Oblast, 4 pedestrians were injured in a road accident, including 2 minors who died, the National Police reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the accident occurred on September 23 at 8:15 PM in the village of Kamianechche, Holovanivsk district.

"On one of the streets, a road accident occurred involving a BMW car driven by a driver born in 2001 and four pedestrians. As a result of the accident, two minor pedestrians died: a 14-year-old girl - at the scene, and a 16-year-old girl - from injuries sustained during transportation to a medical facility," the police reported.

Two adult pedestrians, born in 1958 and 1983, as indicated, sustained bodily injuries.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The driver has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kirovohrad Oblast